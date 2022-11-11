Scouting in Ashfield in appeal for more volunteers

Each week in Ashfield, The Scout Association helps about 500 young people aged four-18 develop skills to succeed in life – and leaders want this number to grow.

Vicki McCormick, Ashfield district commissioner, said: “Scouting only happens thanks to our brilliant volunteers in the district.

“Volunteering goes both ways, it's good for them and it's good for you.

Fun at a Scouts camp.

“Volunteering is easier than you think.

“Whether you can spare every week, or an hour a month, or a day a year, we have lots of opportunities, both behind the scenes and directly supporting the young people face to face.

“We provide full support and training no matter what role you think might suit you.

“Not only is it incredibly rewarding and great fun, you'll learn some brilliant skills transferable to the workplace and further education.”

Volunteers from every community and background are welcomed and, Vicki says, most importantly you don’t need to have been a Scout, “you just need to believe in a more positive future and the difference we can make to the young people in the local community”.

To see the different roles open within Scouting to volunteers, visit scouts.org.uk/volunteer/volunteering-with-scouts