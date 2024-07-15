Outstanding! Hucknall Flying High Academy hits top marks in its first Ofsted inspection

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Hucknall Flying High Academy has been graded Outstanding following its first full Ofsted inspection since opening its doors in 2019.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Hucknall Dispatch, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Inspectors said behaviour at the school is ‘exemplary’ and that, ‘Pupils truly blossom at Hucknall Flying High Academy. The ambitious curriculum is intertwined with an exceptional personal development offer. This helps pupils to reach their true potential. The school's mantra, ‘be kind, work hard and fly high’ is consistently evident in the way pupils conduct themselves. Pupils feel safe and happy here.’

The report states that children ‘commit firmly to learning from their expert teachers’ and that ‘Staff remind pupils that they are capable of excellence. This gives pupils an incredibly positive and determined mindset. This combination of expert teaching and character development ensures that all pupils achieve as best as they possibly can.’

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Head Teacher at the school is Karl Clowery, who said, “We are absolutely thrilled to receive this Outstanding rating from Ofsted. Hucknall Flying High Academy is a truly wonderful school nestled within a fantastic community, and this recognition reflects the dedication we have to providing the very best education possible.”

Jeanette Oswin, Business Manager, Karl Clowery Head Teacher, Atlanta Morris Deputy with children

Mr Clowery was appointed as the school’s first Headteacher, well before the building work was completed. He explained, “It's been an incredible journey over the past five years. We started with the bare foundations, building a brand-new school from scratch, and to see it flourish into the vibrant school it is today fills me with immense pride for our collective effort.

“This achievement wouldn't be possible without the unwavering commitment of our exceptional pupils, staff, and families. The support we receive from our local community and the Flying High Partnership family is invaluable. We know that educating young people holistically is a team effort, and this rating underscores the incredible collaborative spirit that fosters a nurturing and inspiring environment for every child at Hucknall Flying High.”

The curriculum at the school is described as broad, expertly designed, and underpinned by academic rigour. Teachers are praised for their expert subject knowledge, and effective teaching skills, enabling children to ‘achieve highly’.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Inspectors found that children start to read as soon as they start in early years, quickly becoming fluent readers which in turn supports their learning over the wider curriculum. All children are encouraged to read daily, and to develop a love of reading for pleasure.

undefined

Children demonstrated a wide vocabulary to inspectors who reported, ‘The youngest children use words such as ‘abstract’, ‘habitat’ and ‘rotate’ with accuracy. Children develop a rich vocabulary which sets them up for future academic learning.’

The report says that the ‘personal development offer goes beyond what is expected’ at Hucknall Flying High Academy. Trustees, executive leaders and governors are praised for their vigilance and for leaving ‘nothing to chance’ at the school. Inspectors said, ‘They know they have realised their ambitious vision for this school, yet still they challenge school leaders to push the pupils to ‘fly even higher’. Staff are proud to work here. They know the support and training they receive is of unequivocal quality.’

Chris Wheatley OBE is Chief Executive Officer of The Flying High Partnership, the school’s multi academy trust. Chris said, “The Ofsted report for Hucknall Flying High Academy is a joy to read and thoroughly deserved by the school.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“From day one of The Flying High Partnership being asked to open the school, within a brand-new development in Hucknall, our vision was clear. We wanted to create a school where every child is championed to succeed, in happy, calm and creative surroundings. Not only have the staff and children at Hucknall Flying High Academy achieved this, - but they have done so with flying colours.

“The school’s culture and effectiveness are a fantastic blueprint for the creation of new schools, delivering the best that education has to offer for our children. Well done to the staff, the children and the families of Hucknall Flying High Academy, you have done yourselves and your community proud.”

Year 5 Pupil Anjola said “I am proud that my school is Outstanding, though I always thought it was anyway! The teachers are nice and help us to be confident and learn new things. They are kind and help us to make every day count.”

Head Teacher Karl Clowery said, “Our children are a constant source of inspiration, serving as fantastic ambassadors for the community we are so proud to be a part of. It was a privilege to showcase their talents and dedication to the inspectors, and we're delighted they were able to experience it firsthand. We will continue to strive for excellence, together. Every child at Hucknall Flying High Academy has the potential to flourish, and we are committed to making every day count in their educational journey.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We are incredibly grateful to be part of the phenomenal Flying High Partnership, led by CEO Chris Wheatley. Additionally, I want to express my heartfelt thanks to Claire Stirland, Director of Education. Her unwavering support and guidance have been instrumental in Hucknall Flying High Academy's success since its very opening.”