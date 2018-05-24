Panini will hand out free World Cup sticker albums when its bus comes to Hucknall

With this summer's World Cup tournament edging closer to kick-off, collectors from Hucknall and beyond have been invited to join sticker company Panini on the local leg of their tour.

Panini on Tour will arrive at Hucknall Tesco, in Ashgate Road, on Sunday, May 27 and will showcase its new Panini Bus for guests to enjoy.

The bus will stay at the Tesco store between 10 am and 12 pm on Sunday before moving on to Arnold, with the company giving out free FIFA World Cup Russia sticker albums to help visitors start their collection.

Collectors will have the chance to swap stickers with each other and get in the spirit for the tournament, with the company offering licensed stickers that feature all the best players and teams travelling to Russia.

Panini's visit will also feature football freestylers, who will showcase their best tricks and skills to guests and encourage people to get involved in the fun.

Panini has been creating sticker albums for international competitions since 1970, and this year's Panini on Tour is part of their eight-day journey across the north and south of England.