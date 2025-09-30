10 restaurants and takeaways in Mansfield, Sutton, Kirkby and Hucknall with a new food hygiene rating

By Shelley Marriott
Published 30th Sep 2025, 11:54 BST
The end of the month marks pay day for most of us so if you’re planning on treating yourself to a takeaway or a meal out we have compiled a list of food establishments in Mansfield and the surrounding area, that have been given a new food hygiene rating following its most recent inspection.

The Food Standards Agency scheme gives businesses a rating from five to zero which is displayed at their premises and online.

These establishments in Mansfield, Ashfield and Hucknall have been visited by inspectors during the last few weeks and have been given a new rating.

New food hygiene ratings have been given to food establishments in Mansfield, Sutton, Kirkby and Hucknall

1. New food hygiene ratings

New food hygiene ratings have been given to food establishments in Mansfield, Sutton, Kirkby and Hucknall

Dave's Place on Violet Hill, Mansfield, was rated five out of five on September 4

2. Dave's Place

Dave's Place on Violet Hill, Mansfield, was rated five out of five on September 4

The Garrison on Leeming Street, Mansfield, was given a five out of five rating on August 29.

3. The Garrison

The Garrison on Leeming Street, Mansfield, was given a five out of five rating on August 29.

Lounge 212 on Church Side, Mansfield, was given a four out of five rating on August 22.

4. Lounge 212

Lounge 212 on Church Side, Mansfield, was given a four out of five rating on August 22.

