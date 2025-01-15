10 restaurants in and around Hucknall and Ashfield for a romantic Valentine's Day meal

And if you’re planning on taking your special someone out for a meal, we have compiled a list of some of the best restaurants in and around Hucknall and Ashfield to visit according to Tripadvisor.
To avoid disappointment, book early to secure your table.
1. Moda - Annesley Road, Hucknall
A reivewer said: "Hands down one of the best places I’ve eaten, not in Hucknall, not in Nottingham but ANYWHERE!" Photo: Google
2. The Bowman - Nottingham Road, Hucknall
A reviewer said: "Warm welcome and excellent quality of food." Photo: Google
3. Bibiana Lounge - High Street, Hucknall
One customer said: "Yet again Bibiana Lounge showed why they are our favourite restaurant in Hucknall." Photo: Google
4. Nawaab Saab - Nottingham Road, Nuthall
One reviewer posted: "Food was fantastic as always, will definitely be back again." Photo: John Smith
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.