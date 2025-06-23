10,000 Wilko workers to get £2 million pay out

By Phoebe Cox
Published 23rd Jun 2025, 18:19 BST

Almost 10,000 Wilko workers will share a pay out of £2 million after GMB won a legal case.

A judgement handed down by the Employment Tribunal ruled that Wilko had failed to properly consult with workers prior to going bust in 2023.

As a result, around 9,000 former staff who worked in a store with 20 or more people will get 4 days pay, while roughly 1,100 who worked in a distribution centre or support centre role will get 13 days pay.

The case was taken on by GMB on behalf of thousands of members who lost their job when the discount store went into administration.

The Wilko logo. (photo by: Wilko.com)placeholder image
The Wilko logo. (photo by: Wilko.com)

David Bartlett, former Wilko worker and GMB rep, said: “It has been a long, hard, slog getting this money – the very least Wilko workers deserve after the way they were treated.

“In no way will this make up for the stress and anxiety they faced during those dark days in 2023.

“But GMB hopes it will give them a much-needed boost as they move on with their new lives and careers.”

