100s of operations to crack down on anti-social behaviour and fare dodging on Hucknall and Bulwell's trams

A report on action taken on trams has been revealed

Almost 900 specific stances have been taken on the Nottingham Express Transit (NET) lines, with a ramping up since Covid-19 restrictions were relaxed.

In a report to Nottingham City Council, it is also revealed that between November 2021 to the end of January 2022, NET says there has been 92.3 per cent reliability and 90.4 per cent punctuality on its network – despite the pandemic.

Ticket vending machines have been upgraded across the network, bringing in systems which are easier to read.

Season ticket fares also increased in January, with an adult now paying £60 rather than £55 for a month of travel, with an annual pass rising from £525 to £550.

There were also rises to student and under-19 fares, with an annual pass for students rising from £275 to £300 and for under-19s from £262.50 to £275.

NET said patrols have also increased to ensure tickets are checked and to prevent anti-social behaviour happening across the trams.

There have been some incidents which have affected the network over the period, which have been reported to the council.

There was “a significant increase” in Covid cases within the business over the Christmas and New Year period, impacting on service levels due to staff availability.

In November, tram services were also affected by 24-hour strike action from GMB members as part of a pay dispute. A pay agreement was reached on December 16.