11 of the best garden centres in Hucknall and across Nottinghamshire according to Google reviews

As spring is starting to arrive, people will be spending more and more time outside.

By Shelley Marriott
Published 30th Mar 2023, 10:29 BST- 1 min read

So if your garden is in need of a bit of TLC or if you want to give it a new look and don’t know where to start we have compiled a list of some of the best garden centres in Mansfield and the surrounding area.

All of these have been given a rating of four or above according to Google reviews.

They are listed in no particular order.

Jacksdale Garden Centre on Main Road, Jacksdale, has a 4.4/5 rating based on 857 reviews.
Reuben Shaw & Sons LTD on Moorgreen, Newthorpe, has a 4.6/5 rating based on 1,300 reviews.
Southwell Garden Centre on Fiskerton Road, Southwell, has a 4.4/5 rating based on 602 reviews.
Reg Taylor's Garden Centre on Corkhill Lane, Normanton, Southwell, has a 4.5/5 rating based on 898 reviews.
Old Orchard Nursery Shirebrook on Common Lane, Shirebrook, has a 4.6/5 rating based on 468 reviews.
Woodborough Green Garden Centre on Lowdham Lane, Woodborough, has a 4.4/5 rating based on 1,200 reviews.
Trowell Garden Centre on Stapleford Road, Trowell, has a 4.3/5 rating based on 2,600 reviews.
Notcutts Dukeries on Welbeck Estate, Worksop, has a 4.2/5 rating based on 457 reviews.
Darfoulds Nursery Ltd on Chesterfield Road, Worksop, has a 4.5/5 rating based on 306 reviews.
B&M Home Store with Garden Centre on Baums Lane, Mansfield, has a 4.3/5 rating based on 1,900 reviews.
Hucknall Garden Centre and Keycraft Garden Buildings at The Aerodrome, Watnall Road, Hucknall, has a 4.9/5 rating based on 67 reviews.
