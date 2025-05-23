12 best places for a cheap day out in Derbyshire & Peak District - just a short drive from Nottinghamshire

Whether you’re after peaceful walking trails, wide open picnic spots, or just somewhere the kids can run wild, there’s plenty that won’t cost a fortune. Pack your own food, bring a few games or nature kits, and make the most of the sunshine without the stress.
Perfect for families, couples, or anyone who just wants to swap screen time for green time.
1. Affordable days out
These are some of the best places for a cheap family day out across Derbyshire Photo: Nottingham World
2. Chatsworth House & Gardens
The area surrounding the magnificent Chatsworth House is an ideal place for a scenic walk or picnic. While you will have to pay for admission into the grounds of the house itself, there are plenty of great vantage points where you can take in the views without having to pay anything. Photo: Nottingham World
3. Carsington Water
Carsington Water offers a scenic walking route, playground and interactive exhibition - all of which are free. Photo: Nottingham World
4. Osmaston Park
The scenic walk through Osmaston Park towards the village of Shirley and back is great if you want to catch a glimpse of the picturesque old sawmill - and the 4.5 mile route will take you back to the Shoulder of Mutton in Osmaston Photo: John Sutton - geograph.org.uk/p/6164714
