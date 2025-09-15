13 great safe play venues for kids in Mansfield and Ashfield

Luckily, in Mansfield and Ashfield there are a several great kids play venues to go to, all of which make being safe as bigger priority as having fun,
And none need cost an arm and a leg meaning you can relax while they let off steam knowing they’re in safe hands.
1. Water Meadows
The perfect destination for families, this Mansfield venue has a wide range of activities for all ages. Photo: Submitted
2. Go Ape
An outdoor family adventure in Sherwood Forest featuring a high-ropes experience for everyone. Photo: Submitted
3. Jimmy Beans
This Sutton soft play venue is the perfect place for youngster to let off some steam. Photo: Google
4. Bizzy Beans
This Huthwaite soft play venue is ideal for young kids to burn off some ecess holiday energy. Photo: Google