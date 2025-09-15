There are loads of great safe play venues for kids in Mansfield and Ashfield. Photo: Otherplaceholder image
13 great safe play venues for kids in Mansfield and Ashfield

By John Smith
Published 15th Sep 2025, 15:59 BST
Updated 15th Sep 2025, 17:20 BST
This week is Play Safety Week across the UK which raises awareness of children being safe while they’re having fun either indoors or out.

Luckily, in Mansfield and Ashfield there are a several great kids play venues to go to, all of which make being safe as bigger priority as having fun,

And none need cost an arm and a leg meaning you can relax while they let off steam knowing they’re in safe hands.

1. Water Meadows

The perfect destination for families, this Mansfield venue has a wide range of activities for all ages. Photo: Submitted

2. Go Ape

An outdoor family adventure in Sherwood Forest featuring a high-ropes experience for everyone. Photo: Submitted

3. Jimmy Beans

This Sutton soft play venue is the perfect place for youngster to let off some steam. Photo: Google

4. Bizzy Beans

This Huthwaite soft play venue is ideal for young kids to burn off some ecess holiday energy. Photo: Google

