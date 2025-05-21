15 magical places that prove Nottinghamshire is one of the UK's most beautiful counties

1 . Kings Mill Reservoir

The reservoir is home to the Mill Adventure Base, offering sailing and climbing activities. This is one of three Nottinghamshire adventure bases, with the other two at Holme Pierrepont (Lakeside) and Worksop (Sandhill), all of which are available for people aged 11–19. The sailing club has used the reservoir since 1959. Kings Mill received its name from a mill on the north-east of the reservoir, once owned by John Cockle and his wife, who gave Henry II of England a night's lodgings and breakfast during his reign. It also offers a good scenic walk. Photo: Nottingham World