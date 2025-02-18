150 years: Your memories needed to help Hucknall Market mark major milestone

This year sees Hucknall market celebrating its 150th year of trading since it first took place on April 23, 1875.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Hucknall Dispatch, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

To celebrate this, a special event market will be taking place on Saturday, April 26 in the town and will include a super-sized market with music, period attractions, activities and local historical information.

The event will operate alongside the regular Saturday market.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

And Ashfield Council is now appealing for Hucknall folk’s help to mark this momentous milestone for the town market.

Hucknall Market is 150 years old this year and the council wants people's help to mark the milestone. Photo: Submitted

A spokesperson said: “We are trying to collate interesting information and stories about Hucknall market and town centre covering the last 150 years.

"The information we collect will be published on information boards around the event.

"Absolutely anything relating to Hucknall market and Hucknall town centre would be useful.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"If photographs paintings or sketches are available, these would add extra interest.

"We will gladly accept anything from anyone with stories of their past visits, relatives that have worked the market and more.

"Markets have always produced memorable characters, stories and memories of these would be great.”

By marking the anniversary, the council wants to:

Celebrate the historic nature of Hucknall Market

Record the contribution that Hucknall Market has made to Hucknall town centre

Receive personal stories, photographs, film, memories, etc. from people with a connection to Hucknall Market and/or the town centre.

Establish and share an archive of the history of Hucknall Market

Publicise Hucknall Market as it is today to local residents and in the travel-to-shop area

Anyone with any memories to share should email council markets manager Dave Barker at [email protected]