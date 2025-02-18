150 years: Your memories needed to help Hucknall Market mark major milestone
To celebrate this, a special event market will be taking place on Saturday, April 26 in the town and will include a super-sized market with music, period attractions, activities and local historical information.
The event will operate alongside the regular Saturday market.
And Ashfield Council is now appealing for Hucknall folk’s help to mark this momentous milestone for the town market.
A spokesperson said: “We are trying to collate interesting information and stories about Hucknall market and town centre covering the last 150 years.
"The information we collect will be published on information boards around the event.
"Absolutely anything relating to Hucknall market and Hucknall town centre would be useful.
"If photographs paintings or sketches are available, these would add extra interest.
"We will gladly accept anything from anyone with stories of their past visits, relatives that have worked the market and more.
"Markets have always produced memorable characters, stories and memories of these would be great.”
By marking the anniversary, the council wants to:
- Celebrate the historic nature of Hucknall Market
- Record the contribution that Hucknall Market has made to Hucknall town centre
- Receive personal stories, photographs, film, memories, etc. from people with a connection to Hucknall Market and/or the town centre.
- Establish and share an archive of the history of Hucknall Market
- Publicise Hucknall Market as it is today to local residents and in the travel-to-shop area
Anyone with any memories to share should email council markets manager Dave Barker at [email protected]
