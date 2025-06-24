16 restaurants and takeaways in Mansfield, Sutton, Kirkby and Hucknall with a new food hygiene rating

By Shelley Marriott
Published 24th Jun 2025, 12:48 BST
If you’re planning on treating yourself to a takeaway or a meal out we have compiled a list of food establishments in Mansfield and the surrounding area, that have been given a new food hygiene rating following its most recent inspection.

The Food Standards Agency scheme gives businesses a rating from five to zero which is displayed at their premises and online.

These establishments in Mansfield, Ashfield and Hucknall have been visited by inspectors during the last few weeks and have been given a new rating.

The Regent on Kingsway, Kirkby, was given a five out of five rating on May 22.

Through The Looking Glass on Station Street, Kirkby, was given a five out of five rating on May 20.

The Forest Tavern on Forest Road, Sutton, was given a five out of five rating on May 16.

