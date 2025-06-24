16 restaurants and takeaways in Mansfield, Sutton, Kirkby and Hucknall with a new food hygiene rating

The Food Standards Agency scheme gives businesses a rating from five to zero which is displayed at their premises and online.
These establishments in Mansfield, Ashfield and Hucknall have been visited by inspectors during the last few weeks and have been given a new rating.
1. New food hygiene ratings
New food hygiene ratings have been given to food establishments in Mansfield, Sutton, Kirkby and Hucknall Photo: Pixabay
2. The Regent
The Regent on Kingsway, Kirkby, was given a five out of five rating on May 22. Photo: Google
3. Through The Looking Glass
Through The Looking Glass on Station Street, Kirkby, was given a five out of five rating on May 20. Photo: Google
4. The Forest Tavern
The Forest Tavern on Forest Road, Sutton, was given a five out of five rating on May 16. Photo: Google
