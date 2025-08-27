16 restaurants and takeaways in Mansfield, Sutton, Kirkby and Hucknall with a new food hygiene rating

The Food Standards Agency scheme gives businesses a rating from five to zero which is displayed at their premises and online.
These establishments in Mansfield, Ashfield and Hucknall have been visited by inspectors during the last few weeks and have been given a new rating.
1. New food hygiene ratings
New food hygiene ratings have been given to food establishments in Mansfield, Sutton, Kirkby and Hucknall Photo: Pixabay
2. Mr Beans Coffee Bar
Mr Beans Coffee Bar on Newgate Lane, Mansfield, was given a five out of five rating, on August 5 Photo: Google
3. Crunch
Crunch on Sutton Road, Mansfield, was given a five out of five rating, on July 25 Photo: Google
4. El-Bee's
El-Bee's on West Gate, Mansfield, was given a five out of five rating on August 21 Photo: Google