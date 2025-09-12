The Zipper ride at the 1985 fair.placeholder image
The Zipper ride at the 1985 fair.

19 memories from Nottingham's famous Goose Fair

The world-famous Nottingham Goose Fair will return to the Forest Recreation Ground this month.

The historic 800-year-old event, which will run this year from September 26 to October 5, is expected to attract thousands of visitors again to enjoy classic stalls, exhilarating rides and all the fun of the fair.

We’ve delved into the archives to look back at memories past and more recent of one of Nottinghamshire’s biggest annual events.

The 'Meteorite' ride at the 1961 edition of the fair.

1. Goose Fair memories

The 'Meteorite' ride at the 1961 edition of the fair. Photo: Heritage Images

The 'Wall of Death', motorbike side show at the the Goose Fair in 1973.

2. Goose Fair memories

The 'Wall of Death', motorbike side show at the the Goose Fair in 1973. Photo: Heritage Images

The helter skelter ride at the fair in around 1910.

3. Goose Fair memories

The helter skelter ride at the fair in around 1910. Photo: Heritage Images

Riders enjoy the carousel ride in 2010.

4. Goose Fair memories

Riders enjoy the carousel ride in 2010. Photo: Getty Images

