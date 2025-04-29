19 restaurants and takeaways in Mansfield, Sutton, Kirkby and Hucknall with a new food hygiene rating

By Shelley Marriott
Published 29th Apr 2025, 11:54 BST
If you’re planning on treating yourself to a takeaway or a meal out and you want to try somewhere new we have compiled a list of food establishments in Mansfield and the surrounding area, that have been given a new food hygiene rating following its most recent inspection.

The Food Standards Agency scheme gives businesses a rating from five to zero which is displayed at their premises and online.

These establishments in Mansfield, Ashfield and Hucknall have been visited by inspectors during the last few weeks and have been given a new rating.

New food hygiene ratings have been given to food establishments in Mansfield, Sutton, Kirkby and Hucknall

New food hygiene ratings have been given to food establishments in Mansfield, Sutton, Kirkby and Hucknall Photo: Pixabay

Blue Chilli on Handley Arcade, Mansfield, was given a four out of five rating on March 19.

Blue Chilli on Handley Arcade, Mansfield, was given a four out of five rating on March 19. Photo: Blue Chilli Thai Restaurant

Naaz on Priory Square, Mansfield Woodhouse, was rated five out of five on March 24

Naaz on Priory Square, Mansfield Woodhouse, was rated five out of five on March 24 Photo: John Smith

Bodrum BBQ Grill on Albert Street, Mansfield, was rated five out of five on March 26

Bodrum BBQ Grill on Albert Street, Mansfield, was rated five out of five on March 26 Photo: Google

