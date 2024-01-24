20 of the richest areas of Nottinghamshire, including Mansfield, Ashfield, Bassetlaw and Broxtowe

New data from the Office for National Statistics (ONS) has revealed the highest earning areas across Nottinghamshire.

The average annual household income in Nottinghamshire’s wealthiest neighbourhood is £54,100.

All of these area have an average annual household income of £40,000 or more.

The latest figures were published by the ONS in October 2023 and cover the financial year ending in 2020.

1 . Bramcote Bramcote is the richest part of Broxtowe with an average annual household income of £54,100. Photo: Google Photo Sales

2 . King's Walk, Berry Hill & Oakham King's Walk, Berry Hill & Oakham the richest parts of Mansfield with an average annual household income of £51,700. Photo: Google Photo Sales

3 . Toton Toton in Broxtowe has an average annual household income of £51,400. Photo: x Photo Sales