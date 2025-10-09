2025 Mansfield, Ashfield, Bassetlaw and Broxtowe bonfire and fireworks displays

And while many like to have their own displays at home, many more like to head out to an organised local event where the fireworks and bonfire are often much bigger and more spectacular and there’s often the bonus of fairground rides, food stalls and bars to make it a great family night out.
Here, we’re listing the displays we know about for Mansfield, Ashfield, Bassetlaw and Broxtowe – if you know of a public display in these areas that isn’t on this list, let us know and we’ll add it.
1. Mansfield Town FC
Mansfield Town’s ticket-only annual fireworks display will take place on Wednesday, November 5 at One Call Stadium. The spectacular fireworks show will begin at 7pm, with gates opening at 5pm for attendees to enjoy the fairground and stalls on the One Call Stadium car park. Sandy’s Bar & Kitchen, located at the rear of the Ian Greaves Stand, will be open throughout the evening. Tickets are availble at stagstickets.co.uk or on 01623 482482. Photo: Submitted
2. Hucknall Funfair and Fireworks
Hucknall's annual firework display takes place on Sunday, October 26 at Leen Valley Golf Club on Wigwam Lane. As well as fireworks, there will be funfair rides and stalls, food stalls, a glow stall and bars. Gates open at 5.30pm and pre-sale tickets priced £7 for adults, £4 for children and £20 for a family of two adults and two children are available now at ticketsource.co.uk/booking/select/jzqdnlremnmx Photo: Submitted
3. Papplwick & Linby Village Hall
This year's event takes place on Friday, October 31 and will feature children's fairground rides, a bar, hot food stalls and glow stall. Gates open at 6pm with fireworks at 8pm. Tickets priced £7 for adults, £4 for children and £20 for a family ticket, are available at ticketsource.co.uk/booking/select/vkyzzjbqdkdy Photo: Other
4. Retford RFC Bonfire & Fireworks
This year's event at East Retford RFC on Ordsall Road, takes place on Friday, October 31 from 5pm to 10pm. As well as the fireworks there will be a funfair, hot food stalls and sweets. Free parking available, but please do not park on the road outside the event. Advance tickets are available now at tickettailor.com/events/retfordrugby/1844436 Photo: Submitted