21 pictures of this year's fantastic Hucknall Christmas lights switch-on

​Christmas officially arrived in Hucknall as thousands revelled in the festive fun at the town’s big lights switch-on.
By Martin Hutton
Published 7th Dec 2023, 10:12 GMT
Updated 7th Dec 2023, 11:24 GMT

During what is the biggest annual event in the town’s calendar, on Wednesday night High Street and Market Place were packed with people of all ages.

The buzz of the festive season was in the air thanks to dozens of stalls selling everything from hand-made wooden goods to Christmas decorations and countless gift options.

At the heart of the Market Place fun was the traditional stage where entertainment was provided by a mix of choirs from the National Primary School, Linby-cum-Papplewick Primary, Hucknall Flying High Academy and Hucknall Torkard Ensemble Choir.

There were also performances from dance groups Elise Florence Dance Company, Phase One School of Dance, Believe Academy and Kirsty Ceroc Dancers, and live music from Hucknall Ukulele Group and Izzy Pop Show Band.

The stage also provided the location for the switch to be flicked on the town’s lights display.

The main organisers, Hucknall Rotary Club, were also to the fore with their Santa’s sleigh – and the man in red – taking wishes from youngsters.

There were also fairground rides and an indoor Christmas market at the John Godber Centre on Ogle Street.

The night also coincides with the opening of the much-loved Christmas tree festival at the parish church.

Countless trees once again make up a spectacular display of colour created by community groups, businesses, schools and more.

The festival is open up until Saturday when ‘best tree winners’ in schools, children’s and adults’ categories will be announced.

Hucknall's colourful Christmas tree

Hucknall's colourful Christmas tree

Hucknall's colourful Christmas tree Photo: Martin Hutton

Hayley and Jenson meet Santa on the Rotary Club stand

Hucknall Christmas lights switch on. Hayley and Jenson with Santa.

Hayley and Jenson meet Santa on the Rotary Club stand Photo: Brian Eyre

A big crowd in Market Square

Hucknall Christmas lights switch on.

A big crowd in Market Square Photo: Brian Eyre

Fairground rides attracted plenty of children

Hucknall Christmas lights 2023

Fairground rides attracted plenty of children Photo: Martin Hutton

