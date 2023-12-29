23 pictures of 2023 in Hucknall and Bulwell

Floods, votes, buses, celebration, joy, sadness and tragedy, 2023 was certainly another busy year for news and events in Hucknall and Bulwell.
And as we prepare to say goodbye to the old year and welcome the new, here are 23 images to remember 2023 by.
No doubt which event produced the most dramatic images of the year - Storm Babet left parts of Hucknall and Bulwell submerged as major flooding hit the area. See more pics here - hucknalldispatch.co.uk/news/people/25-pictures-of-dramatic-hucknall-and-bulwell-flooding-as-storm-babet-strikes-4380266 Photo: Emma Machin
Nottinghamshire - and the rest of the county - was left stunned and shocked in June when three innocent people, former Bulwell school caretaker Ian Coates and Nottingham University students Barnaby Webber and Grace O’Malley-Kumar, were stabbed to death in Nottingham city centre
hucknalldispatch.co.uk/news/people/school-in-shock-after-ex-bulwell-academy-caretaker-was-one-of-the-nottingham-murder-victims-4183968 Photo: Other
Everyone was shocked and saddened when High Street favourite Wilko collapsed into administration, and despite attempts to save it, all the chain's stores, including in Hucknall and Bulwell closed down.
hucknalldispatch.co.uk/news/people/wilko-staff-and-customers-pay-tribute-as-hucknall-and-bulwell-stores-close-4367600 Photo: Abbie Baxter
The wet weather didn't dampen the mood of celebration as Hucknall's Titchfield Park staged the district for coronation of King Charles III
hucknalldispatch.co.uk/news/people/in-pictures-hucknall-and-bulwell-celebrates-the-coronation-of-king-charles-iii-and-queen-camilla-4135592 Photo: Jason Chadwick