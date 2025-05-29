24 restaurants and takeaways in Mansfield, Sutton, Kirkby and Hucknall with a new food hygiene rating

By Shelley Marriott
Published 29th May 2025, 14:49 BST
If you’re planning on treating yourself to a takeaway or a meal out this weekend we have compiled a list of food establishments in Mansfield and the surrounding area, that have been given a new food hygiene rating following its most recent inspection.

The Food Standards Agency scheme gives businesses a rating from five to zero which is displayed at their premises and online.

These establishments in Mansfield, Ashfield and Hucknall have been visited by inspectors during the last few weeks and have been given a new rating.

Eden Bakery & Coffee Shop on High Street, Stanton Hill, was rated five out of five on May 8

2. Eden's Bakery & Coffee Shop

Eden Bakery & Coffee Shop on High Street, Stanton Hill, was rated five out of five on May 8 Photo: Brian Eyre

Cafe Expresso on Market Place, Sutton, was rated five out of five on May 12

3. Cafe Expresso

Cafe Expresso on Market Place, Sutton, was rated five out of five on May 12 Photo: Google

Toby Carvery Watermill on Coxmoor Road, Sutton, was given a five out of five rating on May 6

4. Toby Carvery Watermill

Toby Carvery Watermill on Coxmoor Road, Sutton, was given a five out of five rating on May 6 Photo: Google

