News you can trust since 1904
BREAKING
MTV Europe Music Awards 2023 in Paris cancelled
Airport closes after plane skids off runway in Storm Babet
Storm Babet claims third life as man dies in flood water
Woman dies after being swept into river
By-election latest: Labour wins Tamworth and Mid Bedfordshire
167,000 people caught Covid in hospital during England's second wave
Roads became rivers in Hucknall as Storm Babet lashed Nottinghamshire with torrential rain. Photo: Scotty FentonRoads became rivers in Hucknall as Storm Babet lashed Nottinghamshire with torrential rain. Photo: Scotty Fenton
Roads became rivers in Hucknall as Storm Babet lashed Nottinghamshire with torrential rain. Photo: Scotty Fenton

25 pictures of dramatic Hucknall and Bulwell flooding as Storm Babet strikes

Nottinghamshire was lashed by Storm Babet throughout Friday and much of the county was hit by flooding.
By John Smith
Published 20th Oct 2023, 22:06 BST
Updated 21st Oct 2023, 10:26 BST

Roads were closed and rail services disrupted as the rain poured down non-stop.

And it brought flooding misery to many parts of Hucknall and Bulwell as roads were turned into rivers and properties found themselves submerged.

We asked Dispatch readers to send us pictures of flooding where they lived and they captured the extraordinary and devastating effect the storm had on the town.

This shot of Baker Street was sent to us by Claire Sadler

1. Flooding

This shot of Baker Street was sent to us by Claire Sadler Photo: Claire Sadler

Photo Sales
St Patrick's Road & Redwood Court taken by Lottie Lou

2. Flooding

St Patrick's Road & Redwood Court taken by Lottie Lou Photo: Lottie Lou

Photo Sales
Bottom of Addison Drive by Emma Machin

3. Flooding

Bottom of Addison Drive by Emma Machin Photo: Emma Machin

Photo Sales
The road to Newstead Abbey from Newstead Village by Jason Jay Harris

4. Flooding

The road to Newstead Abbey from Newstead Village by Jason Jay Harris Photo: Jason Jay Harris

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 6
Next Page
Related topics:NottinghamshireHucknallBulwell