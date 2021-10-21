25 words and phrases you will only hear in Nottinghamshire

Here’s a selection of some of the things you might have heard dahn pub or at t’shop.

Aup midduck or Aup duck: Hello

Brahn: Brown

'Aup duck' is a phrase unique to people from in and around Nottinghamshire.

Cob: Bread roll

Ez ee sed owt? Did he say anything?

Gerrit dern yer: Eat it

Gerrof om: Go home

Gerrum yersen: Help yourself

Innit code: Isn’t it cold

Tabs: Ears

Yowl gerrover it: You’ll recover

Bobbo: Horse

Kaylied: Drunk

Nobby greens: Brussel sprouts

Gobby cow: Someone who gossips

Tahn: Town

Tarar duck: Goodbye

Taytuzz: Potatoes

Tint: It isn’t

Am om: I’m back home

Ussens: Ourselves

Watter: Water

Aya mashin? Are you making a cup of tea?

Giz a croggy: Let me ride on the back of your bike

Mardy: In a bad mood

Shut yer gob: Stop talking