3,000 homes: Hucknall folk urged to fight to save the green belt as developers start Whyburn consultation

Campaigners are calling on Hucknall residents to have their say housing developers open a consultation on building 3,000 new homes on green belt land at Whyburn Farm.

But one Hucknall councillor has labelled the consultation ‘worthless’ and said Ashfield councillors would continue to oppose any proposals to build on land at Whyburn or Misk Hills, where developers are still seeking to build 100 new homes off Common Lane.

Bloor Homes and Peveril Homes have begun consulting on their proposals to build 3,000 new homes on land at Whyburn Farm, which campaginers have been fighting to protect since 2021.

Earlier this year, developers submitting a scoping application for Whyburn to the council and campaigners are fearful that sites like Whyburn and Misk Hills remain highly vulnerable to development because there is still no formal local plan in place for the district.

Developers have opened a consultation on proposals to build 3,000 new homes on Whyburn Farm. Photo: Submitted

The council’s new draft local plan does not include either site for development but it is still unadopted and unapproved.

On the consulation site, developers said: “We’re collecting community feedback during this consultation.

"We’ll review and refine the plans based on the feedback we receive.

“An outline planning application will be submitted to Ashfield Council later this year.

"Residents will have another opportunity to comment through the council’s formal process.

"Updates will be shared on this website as the project progresses.”

Responding to the consultation, Coun Lee Waters (Ash Ind), who represents Hucknall Central on the council, said: “Let me be absolutely clear, we are totally opposed to any development on the greenbelt at Whyburn Farm.

“This site is not in the local plan and should not be built on under any circumstances.

"Local people have made their opposition clear, and I stand with them.

“Ashfield Council has submitted a strong local plan that meets every Government target, even after Labour had moved the goalposts several times and delayed approval.

"As soon as the Government sign off the local plan, this speculative consultation from developers will be worthless.”

Coun David Shaw (Ash Ind), who represents Hucknall West, added: “This land is not in the local plan, If the developer wishes to go to consultation, it is their choice.”

Coun Richard Darrington (Reform), who represents Hucknall South at the county council, said: “Hucknall is under attack from all four sides and our infrastructure simply can’t cope.

"We can’t let this happen – is this one of the failings of not having a local plan?

"We’ve got another battle on our hands but this one is bigger than anything we’ve had before and I remember when Top Wighay Farm happened.

"I said at a council meeting a few weeks ago, Oak House is just the gateway, it’s the key to the gateway right the way down to the Robin Hood Line.

"But we can’t let this happen because we haven’t got the infrastructure in the town.”

The consultation runs until August 5, visit newhomes-whyburn.co.uk/?fbclid and click on ‘have your say’.

Your Dispatch has contacted Hucknall’s MP for comment.