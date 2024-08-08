The charming village of Papplewick is worth a visit this summer. Photo: David LallyThe charming village of Papplewick is worth a visit this summer. Photo: David Lally
The charming village of Papplewick is worth a visit this summer. Photo: David Lally

5 picturesque and charming Nottinghamshire villages you need to visit this summer

By Daniel DeFalco
Published 8th Aug 2024, 17:10 GMT
There’s plenty to get up to in Nottingham this summer, but it’s worth remembering that the city is surrounded by hundreds of miles of lush countryside.

And now is the perfect time to leave the city for a day and explore what lies beyond.

Many of the county’s tiny villages are home to top-rated pubs and picturesque walks, making them a perfect place to spend a day this summer.

We’ve picked out five charming Nottinghamshire villages which definitely deserve a visit this summer.

Nestled between Hucknall and Newstead Abbey, the small village of Papplewick boasts a traditional pub and a tea room. The surrounding countryside is easy to explore thanks to the many walking routes signposted around the village.

1. Papplewick

Nestled between Hucknall and Newstead Abbey, the small village of Papplewick boasts a traditional pub and a tea room. The surrounding countryside is easy to explore thanks to the many walking routes signposted around the village. Photo: Alan Murray-Rust

Photo Sales
Famous for the production of high-quality stilton cheese, the village of Cropwell Bishop is found a few miles south-east of Nottingham, near Cotgrave. The quaint nearby villages of Cropwell Butler and Colston Bassett are easily walkable during the summer months.

2. Cropwell Bishop

Famous for the production of high-quality stilton cheese, the village of Cropwell Bishop is found a few miles south-east of Nottingham, near Cotgrave. The quaint nearby villages of Cropwell Butler and Colston Bassett are easily walkable during the summer months. Photo: Alan Murray-Rust

Photo Sales
World-renowned for its links to Batman, Gotham, just south of Clifton, boasts three pubs. The Gotham Heritage trail is a circular 2.7-mile walk taking in the best of the village surrounding countryside.

3. Gotham

World-renowned for its links to Batman, Gotham, just south of Clifton, boasts three pubs. The Gotham Heritage trail is a circular 2.7-mile walk taking in the best of the village surrounding countryside. Photo: John Sutton

Photo Sales
Lying just outside Sherwood Forest, Edwinstowe is a must-visit before heading to see the Major Oak. The Sherwood Forest Visitor Centre is found in the village, providing a perfect base to explore the forest itself and other nearby areas

4. Edwinstowe

Lying just outside Sherwood Forest, Edwinstowe is a must-visit before heading to see the Major Oak. The Sherwood Forest Visitor Centre is found in the village, providing a perfect base to explore the forest itself and other nearby areas Photo: David Hallam-Jones

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 2
Next Page
Related topics:NottinghamshireNottingham
News you can trust since 1904
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice