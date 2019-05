If you would like your picture to appear online and in the newspaper please send it to copydesk.nmsy@jpress.co.uk. It doesn't have to be of a bird. It can be a wildlife snap, a picturesque view, a day out with friends or even a memorable holiday.

Do you know what this coastal bird is called? Allan Hickman other Buy a Photo

A bird that enjoys the countryside but can you name it? Graham Pool other Buy a Photo

Do you know what this bird is called? They can be spotted near reed beds. Allan Hickman other Buy a Photo

What is this colourful bird called? Toni Everett other Buy a Photo

View more