80th anniversary: Fantastic photos capture VE day 2025 across Mansfield and Ashfield

VE day, or Victory in Europe Day, marks the formal surrender of Nazi Germany, officially ending the war in Europe on May 8, 1945.
The year 2025 celebrates the day’s 80th anniversary.
Community members have commemorated the day through events, moments of silence, and even dressing up.
1. Commemorations
Following a period of reflection and prayer at Ashfield District Council, a new commemorative flag has been raised outside the Urban Road council building to mark the 80th anniversary of VE Day Photo: Ashfield District Council
2. Ashfield artwork
Ashfield Fire Station commemorated this significant day with heartfelt drill art, featuring silhouettes from ATTFE College. Photo: Ashfield Fire Station
3. Display
Warsop has a military display along the A60 road to commemorate VE Day's 80th anniversary. Photo: Phoebe Cox
4. Headquarters
On May 8, officers, staff, and student officers from Nottinghamshire Police assembled at Force Headquarters to observe a two-minute silence in commemoration of VE Day. This solemn gathering was held to honour the courageous individuals who valiantly fought during World War II, securing peace and freedom for future generations. Photo: Nottinghamshire Police
