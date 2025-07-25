83-year-old woman dies after house fire in Annesley
Firefighters from Hucknall and Ashfield Fire Stations attended Byron Road, Annesley, on Thursday, July 24, following a call at around 7.20pm from a neighbour.
Group Manager, Tom Staples, said: "I would like to send my sincere condolences to the ladies' family and friends, on behalf of everyone at Nottinghamshire Fire and Rescue service.
"Thank you to all emergency responders and our joint control room for your professionalism throughout this sad incident.
"The investigation is ongoing into the cause of death.
"Crews will be in the area over the weekend to offer support to local residents.
“In the meantime, I'd like to remind everyone to complete our free online home safety checker.”
