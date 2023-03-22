Bobby, aged 84, started his career as a footballer in 1960, playing for Aberdeen.

In 1962, Bobby joined Notts County and in his two years as a player for the club, he appeared in 60 games and scored 11 goals.

Bobby carried on his football career until 1968, playing 169 professional games in total, until he retired to run a snooker club in Arnold with his wife, June.

June, Jonathan, Bobby and Matt Palmer.

In 2022, Bobby moved to Coppice Lodge care home in Arnold, soon followed by June, so that they could spend more time together.

After learning of Bobby’s football career, the staff at Coppice Lodge arranged for the couple to attend a match at Notts County, accompanied by their son, Jonathan.

The family were given the VIP treatment from the moment they arrived. They were shown to the hospitality suite before the match, where they met head coach Luke Williams.

Bobby and his family were escorted to the Derek Pavis stand to watch the match and Bobby was ecstatic when Notts County beat Southend United 4-0.

Bobby in his playing days.

After celebrating the big win, Bobby met player-of-the-match Matt Palmer and former Notts County player, Les Bradd.

Les said: “It’s fantastic to see Bob and June, we have remained friends for many years. There are lots of legends in this room tonight.”

Bobby said: “What a treat to revisit my old stomping ground. It brought back so many memories, and to get back here really does mean the world to me. Thank you to everyone at Coppice Lodge for making it all happen, I feel truly touched to have shared this with my family. Come on you Pies! I’m glad they didn’t ask me to play though!”

June said: “Football has been Bob’s life, he loves it, and to be treated like royalty was just amazing. I can’t thank the club enough.”

Rachel Squire, Coppice Lodge home manager, said: “We’re always looking for ways to ensure our residents continue to enjoy the things they love and want to offer them an aspirational lifestyle that they can be proud of.

“Bobby was in his element during his visit to Notts County, it was such a pleasure to see and we’re so glad we could give him that experience, with the help of Notts County.”

Coppice Lodge, Coppice Road, Arnold, is a purpose-built, luxury residential and dementia care home with 64 ensuite bedrooms. With an all-inclusive fee offer designed to give residents peace of mind, it is rated good by the Care Quality Commission.