One of the UK’s biggest sporting events – and Britain’s biggest professional cycle race – the men’s race headed into town as part of stage four of the race from Derby to Newark-on-Trent.

Hucknall cycling fans hadn’t seen the famous race coming through their streets since 2018.

But the town was back on the tour map for 2024 after details were as part of the Nottinghamshire leg of the East Midlands stage of this year’s men’s race.

Coming into town from Watnall Road, the race went along several town roads, including Nabbs Lane, Common Lane, Wood Lane, South Street, Torkard Way, Station Road and Papplewick Lane.

Among the stars in the field was recent Team GB Olympic gold medallist Tom Pidcock – who took gold in the mountain biking in Paris – and double Olympic gold medallist Remco Evenepoel of Belgium.

However, it was Frenchman Paul Magnier of the Soudal Quick-Step team who was celebrating at the end as he was first over the line in Newark to win the stage.

The race finished on Sunday with Welshman Stevie Williams of the Israel-Premier Tech team taking overall victory to join a roll of honour of tour winners that includes the likes of former Tour de France winner and Olympic gold medalist Sir Bradley Wiggins.

Posting on its Facebook page, Ashfield Council said: “The sun even made an appearance – thank you to everyone who came out to show their support for the cyclists.”

