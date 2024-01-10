A century of service for Inner Wheel members across Nottinghamshire and Derbyshire

More than 150 members from Nottinghamshire and Derbyshire Inner Wheel clubs flocked to an afternoon tea and fashion show in Mansfield to mark a century of service.

For Inner Wheel members, January 10 is a “very special” and is known as Inner Wheel Day, with members annually celebrating with events on or near that date.

With this year being the 100th year of the club, the special event intended to “celebrate in style” with an afternoon of tea and fashion.

The event, held at The Hostess Restaurant in Sookholme, was organised by past district chairpersons Di Hylton (the current association editor), Rachel Cooper, Di Sardesai, and past district treasurer Judith Rosser.

More than 150 Inner Wheel members from District 22 – covering Nottinghamshire and Derbyshire – attended the celebratory afternoon.

Members were from 17 clubs, including Ashfield, Mansfield, Bolsover and Chesterfield, with attendees including the current executive team for District 22 and district chair – Mary Hind.

The club was initially started in 1924 in Manchester by Margarette Golding with the universal aims to the promote friendship, encourage the ideals of personal service, and foster an international understanding.

Inner Wheel has grown from that first meeting into an international organisation with more than 120,000 members across 4.000 Inner Wheel clubs worldwide.

1 . Celebrations Inner Wheel district 22 celebrates 100 years of the association at Hostess Restaurant. District Chair, Mary Hind and Assistant vice president Heather Sheerin cut the cake. Photo: Brian Eyre Photo Sales

2 . Sutton members Inner Wheel district 22 celebrates 100 years of the association at Hostess Restaurant. Members of the Sutton in Ashfield Inner Wheel. Photo: Brian Eyre Photo Sales

3 . Nottinghamshire and Derbyshire members Inner Wheel district 22 celebrates 100 years of the association at the Hostess Restaurant. Photo: Brian Eyre Photo Sales

4 . West Ashfield Inner Wheel district 22 celebrates 100 years of the association at the Hostess Restaurant. Members of the West Ashfield Inner Wheel. Photo: Brian Eyre Photo Sales