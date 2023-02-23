News you can trust since 1904
A look back at the first ever Ashfield Day

As the date of this year’s Ashfield Day has been announced we take a look back at the first ever Ashfield Day which took place last year.

By Shelley Marriott
3 minutes ago

Highlights included a large outdoor cinema screen showing Paddington, Mrs Doubtfire and Grease, while 60 students from Empire Music School impressed festival-goers with their performance.

This year’s event will be held on Sutton Lawn on August 5, and is expected to feature live music, a mini-food festival, a fun fair and dog shows.

1. Ashfield Day 2022

Empire Music School on stage.

Photo: Submitted

2. Ashfield Day 2022

A four-legged film fan joins in the fun.

Photo: Jason Chadwick

3. Ashfield Day 2022

The Empire Music School showed no nerves before their performances.

Photo: Submitted

4. Ashfield Day 2022

Crowds settle in for an outdoor film.

Photo: Jason Chadwick

