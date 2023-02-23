A look back at the first ever Ashfield Day
As the date of this year’s Ashfield Day has been announced we take a look back at the first ever Ashfield Day which took place last year.
By Shelley Marriott
3 minutes ago
Highlights included a large outdoor cinema screen showing Paddington, Mrs Doubtfire and Grease, while 60 students from Empire Music School impressed festival-goers with their performance.
This year’s event will be held on Sutton Lawn on August 5, and is expected to feature live music, a mini-food festival, a fun fair and dog shows.
