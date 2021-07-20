A multi-million upgrade of Hucknall Leisure Centre is making big strides to completion

Jimmy Lindley, Coun Jason Zadrozny, Coun Rachel Madden and Tommy Fairweather

The project forms part of an overall £20 million investment into new and existing sites across the district by Ashfield District Council and Everyone Active.

The programme will improve leisure provision and fulfil the health, wellbeing and activity needs of current and future generations.

The new-look gym at Hucknall is inching closer to completion with recent work focusing on tasks including installing flooring and electrics, ahead of opening in early August.

The existing gym is being moved from upstairs to downstairs at the Linby Road venue. It is also being extended and will also feature the latest Technogym kit, including treadmills, bikes, an Olympic power rack and plenty more and work will soon begin on the centre’s new £2.7m additional swimming pool.

Coun Rachel Madden, cabinet member for leisure, health and wellbeing at Ashfield Council, said: “The improvements currently underway will truly transform leisure provision in this area.

"In all corners of the district we are putting our money where our mouth is and taking huge steps to change Ashfield for the better.”

Also part of the investment includes a large extension to the existing fitness suite at Lammas Leisure Centre in Sutton which is also open to Hucknall membersopen plan.

Once complete, the state-of-the-art gym will boast a huge cardio area with the latest Technogym equipment, including climbers, treadmills, cross trainers and bikes.

Also part of the set-up will be all-new resistance machines, a huge free weight area and a large functional area with bespoke rig.

Lorenzo Clark, Everyone Active’s contract manager, said: “It’s great to see work progressing so well at Hucknall and Lammas and we are looking forward to these gyms serving their communities’ needs for years to come.

“Both gyms are huge and are filled with a wide variety of top-of-the-range equipment, meaning there will be something for everyone.