‘A new lease of life’: Bulwell residents welcome £20m town centre revamp as work to begin

Bulwell residents have welcomed £20m planned improvements to the town centre.

But they also say more must be done to protect it from vandalism.

The council’s deputy leader, Coun Ethan Radford (Lab), who is also a Bulwell ward councillor, added that the town’s public toilets at the bus station – which will be entirely rebuilt under the regeneration scheme – will be free of charge.

Nottingham City Council successfully bid for £19.8m from the previous Government’s Levelling Up Fund to revamp the area and boost economic growth and a consultation took place in 2022 to find out what residents wanted to see improved.

New paving, seating and planting will revitalise the areas around the town centre. Photo: Submitted

Changes will include a revamp of the Bulwell Bogs area to feature new planting, a splash park, a refreshments kiosk, toilets and changing facilities, an upgrade to the market place with improved stalls with better access to electrical power and a refurbishment of the ‘wider public realm’ with new paving, seating and planting.

The work will begin on October 20 and comes on the back of a £900,000 refurbishment of the bus station in 2023.

The bus station toilets will be entirely rebuilt under the new scheme and modernised.

Kate French, who moved to Forest Fields from Ireland before moving to Bulwell two years ago, welcomed the improvements – but said she feared the new spaces could be vandalised.

The former Bulwell shop manager said: “The place does need something doing to it, but it is whether people are going to look after it.

“They did up the bus station and the flowers were trampled, and I remember seeing young people climbing on the bus shelters.

“I agree the play area in the Bogs needs improvements, children need more adventurous things to do.

“With the market, with the way the world is now, unless people come for specifics, it isn’t what it used to be.”

Mother-of-two Danielle, who has lived in Bulwell all her life, added: “The playground area does look really nice, it can only be a good thing for the kids.

“If the market was more accessible and rents were better for people, it’d be more attractive, but more people are going online now.”

Another resident, who has lived in Bulwell for 30 years, welcomed the improvements to the public toilets and hoped the boost to the market would encourage more shoppers to use them.

Coun Radford told the Local Democracy Reporting Service that he hoped the improvements would lead to a boost for the market.

He said: “It’s going to give the town a new lease of life and be a big breath of fresh air.

“It’ll bring tangible improvements and meet the needs of a new and emerging market and you’ll have a bigger pull for the market, bringing more people in.

“Any level of improvement to the market is going to be a good thing.

"Rents are already below market rates and it is heavily subsidised already.

“Shopping habits have changed but if we are making it better, it will bring more people in.”