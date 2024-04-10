Active for April: Seven ways to stay active in and around Ashfield this month

1 . Start running

Why not start your running journey in local parks across the Ashfield area? If you need support with your running, you could always join a group. Ashfield has the Sutton-in-Ashfield Harriers & Athletic Club who meet at Ashfield School for training. Visit www.sutton-in-ashfield-harriers.com/ for more information. There are also parkruns at Hucknall's Titchfield Park Photo: Steve Riding