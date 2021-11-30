The charity needs to raise £6,125 by December 7 in order to secure a match pot that will take the total to £12,250.

All donations will support LNAA’s life-saving work.

David Martin, LNAA’s director of fundraising, said: “In order to access the £6,125 we have in the matching pot, we need to raise £6,125 in online donations

The Air Ambulance needs your help to raise £12,000 in a week as part of the Christmas Challenge

"We don’t receive NHS funding, we are funded through generous donations so we really hope you get behind us during this Big Give Christmas Challenge 21 campaign and help us to reach our target.”