Air Ambulance needs your help to raise £12,000 in a week
Lincolnshire & Nottinghamshire Air Ambulance (LNAA) is taking part in the #ChristmasChallenge 2021 to raise £12,250 in just one week.
The charity needs to raise £6,125 by December 7 in order to secure a match pot that will take the total to £12,250.
All donations will support LNAA’s life-saving work.
David Martin, LNAA’s director of fundraising, said: “In order to access the £6,125 we have in the matching pot, we need to raise £6,125 in online donations
"We don’t receive NHS funding, we are funded through generous donations so we really hope you get behind us during this Big Give Christmas Challenge 21 campaign and help us to reach our target.”
