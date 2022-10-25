Erin Cunningham-Burley, 21, who works as an optical assistant at Specsavers on High Street in Hucknall, was named Health and Public Service Apprentice of the Year at a glittering presentation ceremony.

Erin, who completed her apprenticeship in June this year, was recognised for her strong work ethic and enthusiasm alongside her positive attitude, ability to learn and her technical knowledge.

She was also applauded for the way she has built customer connections through exceptional customer care, regularly receiving praise and positive feedback first hand.

Erin Cunningham-Burley receiving her award from Derbyshire Times editor Phil Bramley. Photo: Dean Atkins

Erin said: “The apprenticeship has given me so many opportunities and is a great way to begin my career.

"I wasn’t sure what to expect when I first started but the team were so welcoming and supportive, and I quickly found my feet.

"I’m looking forward to continuing to learn and develop my skills.

"I would definitely recommend the programme to anyone considering an apprenticeship.

"During my time here to date, I’ve taken so much on board.

"I’ve not only gained specific on-the-job skills but have been introduced to the working world and have grown in confidence.

"I can’t wait to see where my apprenticeship will take me.

"I’d like to study for further professional qualifications so I can realise my ambition to become a dispensing optician.”

Janet Archer, Specsavers Hucknall store director, added: “Erin has been a great asset to the team since she started.

"She’s worked really hard, and everyone is thrilled she has been honoured in this way.

"We are really proud of what she has achieved.

"She has come a long way and has a promising career ahead of her.”

Apprenticeships at Specsavers are open to anyone over the age of 16 – including recent school or college leavers or those looking for a new challenge and require no previous optical experience.

Training lasts for 13 months, but there are also degree-level apprenticeships available, which take three to four years to complete.

Those that complete the programme become qualified optical assistants with the chance of full-time employment, as well as opening up further studying opportunities

