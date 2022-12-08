As temperatures in Nottinghamshire could remain below 5C for almost two weeks – with minimum overnight temperatures reaching -3C – many vulnerable people could be eligible for a government help.

Cold Weather Payments are a government benefit to help with fuel bills when the temperature drops below 0C.

Advertisement

The payment can be claimed if the average temperature in the area is recorded as, or forecast to be, zero degrees or below over seven consecutive days. The temperature needs to be recorded by the nearest weather station.

Each Cold Weather Payment is paid for a seven-day period and is worth £25.

Each Cold Weather Payment is paid for a seven-day period and is worth £25. It applies between November 1 and March 31.

Advertisement

Anyone eligible for Pension Credit, Income Support, Income-based Job Seekers' Allowance, Income-related Employment and Support Allowance and Support for Mortgage Interest, will receive the Cold Weather Payment. Some of those who claim Universal Credit can receive support as well, but certain exceptions apply.

Payments are paid automatically into your bank account within two weeks, but anyone who does not receive them and is eligible, should contact the local pension centre or Jobcentre Plus office. You can check whether you are eligible by entering the first part of your postcode here.

Advertisement