All you need to know for Remembrance Day events in Hucknall and Bulwell

The usual parade through the town was controversially cancelled this year due to a row over public liability insurance around road closures.

But the Hucknall Branch of the Royal British Legion (RBL) says a scaled down event will be taking place this Sunday.

Major Mick Howard, of the RBL, said: “We’re having a scaled down parade from the top car park in Titchfield Park down to the cenotaph in the park with the bands.

A short parade will take place in Hucknall's Titchfield Park before a service at the cenotaph

"We are then having a normal Act of Remembrance service at the cenotaph at 10.50am which anyone from the public is welcome to come and join us for.

"The difference is that we have had to limit numbers from groups like the cadets and the scouts and cubs to 12 per group so we can still get them all around the cenotaph for the service while maintaining a level of social distancing.

“The parade will step off from the car park at 10.45am.

"This is an alternative this year to what we would usually have and we felt it was very important something like this went ahead.”

The service will be attended by several town dignitaries, including local councillors.

One of them, Coun John Wilmott (Ash Ind), said: “I’ve been attending Hucknall’s Remembrance Day commemorations since I was a young lad – a fair few years.

"Remembrance Sunday is a crucial part of our Hucknall’s calendar as we remember those who gave so much for so many.

"This year, the council has given the memorial at Titchfield Park a thorough clean in preparation as well as fixing damage caused by frost last winter.

"Hucknall has a proud traditional of remembering the fallen and all Hucknall councillors will be paying their respects with our neighbours.”

In addition, Hucknall will also be one of the towns across the Ashfield district displaying a poppy light to mark Remembrance events.

Over in Bulwell, there will not be a parade or service again this year due to Covid-19 concerns.