Today (April 19) is ‘National Offer Day’ when parents across the country find out which school their child has been allocated for either a reception or a year-three school place.

This year, 96.5% of Nottinghamshire children have been offered their parents’ first preference school for a reception place this September (2022). That is 7,850 students out of a total of 8134 that applied on time for a school place with 99.6% securing a place in one of their preferred schools.

Parents who applied online can log on to their account to see their outcome. Parents who applied by other means will be sent their outcomes by second-class post.

Those who are happy with the place should accept the offer and the school will be in touch.

Parents who are unhappy with the place offered should view the information on Nottinghamshire County Council’s website regarding the options available to them, including information about how to appeal.

Councillor Tracey Taylor, chairman of the children and young people’s committee, said: “I am pleased that so many children are being offered places at their parents’ preferred schools for September this year. With 96.5% of families being offered their first preference and 99.6% being offered one of their preferences, this is really great news for Nottinghamshire families.

“That almost all children have secured a place at one of their nominated schools is as result of the investment in schools.”