4. Rocco needs a family with patience and time

Meet Rocco, a two-year-old male Labrador Retriever/German Shepherd cross. Rocco is a very sweet and friendly boy but will need an experienced owner due to his timid nature. He can be quite nervous and unsure at first and will need time to settle into his new home and around new people. He has been known to be destructive when left home alone and has only ever been left on his own for very short periods, so he will need someone at home most of the time. Rocco would benefit from training in all areas and craves a family with the time and patience he deserves, making him a super family companion. He may live with cats, dogs and secondary school age children. To adopt Rocco see: https://rspca-radcliffe.org.uk/animal/rocco/

Photo: RSPCA