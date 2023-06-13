Ryan and Stacy Howard, who now live on The Grove, Annesley but used to live in Hucknall, are going to Global Security Exchange 2023 in Texas – and taking with them their scale-model replica of the robot Johnny 5 from the cult 1986 sci-fi film Short Circuit.

Ryan, aged 34, is such a fan of the film, he built himself a full-scale working model replica of Johnny 5.

Since then, he and Stacy, aged 39, have taken it to events all over the country, including Em-Con at Nottingham Arena.

Ryan and Stacy Howard are off to Texas with their Johnny 5 model from Short Circuit

And now, Johnny 5 is going global again as they prepare to head to Texas for the event in Dallas this September.

Ryan said: “We’ve been booked to go the Global Security Exchange after the organisers found out about us through our social media.

"We’ve got about 30,000 followers and they came across us on YouTube and they reached out across that, Facebook and Instagram.

"We thought it was a scam at first, but we checked everything and they seemed legitimate and now they’ve booked the flights and the hotel and everything and we’re on our way.”

The company Ryan, Stacy and Johnny are going to represent is Titan Security which specialises in robot security and alarms and AI, making Johnny 5 the perfect way to promote it.

Ryan said: “We asked them why they wanted us and they said they had multi-million pound deals and contracts but they can’t approach potential customers, they need to try and attract them and they all love Johnny 5 and so they thought, ‘why not?’”

For the journey to America, Johnny’s head will be carried in hand luggage, but the rest of him will be packed up in a crate fully assembled and flown to Texas.

