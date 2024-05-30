Appeal after teenager injured during shop assault in Bestwood
The victim was assaulted in a shop on Southglade Road, Bestwood, at around 6.40pm yesterday (Wednesday, May 29).
He was taken to hospital to be treated for his injuries. He has since been discharged.
Officers attended the incident and after inquiries were carried out the 15-year-boy was arrested on suspicion of affray and possession of a bladed article in a public place after a machete was seized.
Inquiries remain ongoing to trace other suspects believed to have been involved in the incident.
Detective Sergeant James Hirst, of Nottinghamshire Police, said: “Our investigation into this incident is ongoing and we are pursuing a number of lines of inquiry, including checking CCTV footage, to establish the full circumstances.
"We believe this was an isolated incident and at this time it appears to have been a targeted attack on the victim. No-one else was injured the incident.
“Officers remain in the area and we’re doing everything we can to find the outstanding offenders.
“Anyone who was in the area who saw what happened or has any information that could assist our inquiries, including anyone who may have recorded CCTV or dashcam footage, is asked to call the police on 101, quoting incident 569 of May 29.”
Alternatively you can call the charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or visit www.crimestoppers-uk.org to submit information online.