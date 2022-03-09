Hucknall #Sleep1000 appeal wants sleeping bags and thermal blankets to take to Ukrainian refugees in Poland

The #Sleep1000 mission is being organised by members of West Hucknall Baptist Church and specifcially aims to take at least 1,000 sleeping bags or thermal blankets to Krakow in Poland for refugees to use.

Ben Marshall, one of the organisers of the aid trip, said: “We have a Polish family at our church who are originally from Krakow and their home church back there is part co-ordinating the refugee effort there.

“The Red Cross has donated loads of clothes and toys but there is nowhere to store them as every room is needed for people to sleep in them.

Members of West Hucknall Baptist Church are taking vans of sleeping bags and blankets to Poland this month. Photo: Google

"So we are now looking to get as many thermal blankets and sleeping bags together to take straight there for people who need them now.

"It’s a very specific aid request this, we don’t want any toys or clothes, what we need are these sleeping bags and blankets.”

The group will be heading out to Poland on March 21 and already two vans are booked to go and Ben hopes they will be able to get more as several local businesses have agreed to sponsor the vans.

Nottingham Forest captain and Hucknall local Joe Worrall has also given them project his support.

Collection points are: West Hucknall Baptist Church on Ruffs Estate from 6pm to 9pm on weekdays until March 18; The Griffin’s Head in Papplewick on afternoons and evenings; The Horse & Groom in Linby on afternoons and evenings and Nottingham Printing on Papplewick Lane in Hucknall during office hours.

Ben continued: “We’ve had confirmation that National Academy in Hucknall will be a drop-off point too and they’re also going to do a push to support this, as it Linby-cum-Papplewick School.

Ben added: "If any other schools want to get involved with supporting this, get in touch through the Sleep1000 Facebook page and we would welcome that support.”