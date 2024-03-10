Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Carly was reported missing at around 4.30am on Sunday, March 10 and officers are concerned for her safety.

Carly is known to frequent the Hucknall, Basford, Radford and city centre areas.

Advertisement

Advertisement

She is described as of slim build and is around 5ft 6in tall.

Police need your help to find Carly. Photo: Nottinghamshire Police

She is described as having long brown hair and was last seen wearing an orange Cheetos Snoodie, red and black chequered pyjama bottoms and white trainers.