Appeal to find girl missing from Hucknall area

Police are appealing to find a girl reported missing from the Hucknall area.
By John Smith
Published 10th Mar 2024, 18:37 GMT
Carly was reported missing at around 4.30am on Sunday, March 10 and officers are concerned for her safety.

Carly is known to frequent the Hucknall, Basford, Radford and city centre areas.

She is described as of slim build and is around 5ft 6in tall.

Police need your help to find Carly. Photo: Nottinghamshire PolicePolice need your help to find Carly. Photo: Nottinghamshire Police
Police need your help to find Carly. Photo: Nottinghamshire Police
She is described as having long brown hair and was last seen wearing an orange Cheetos Snoodie, red and black chequered pyjama bottoms and white trainers.

If you have seen Carly or have any information about her whereabouts, please contact Nottinghamshire Police on 101, quoting incident number 103 of 10 March 2024.

