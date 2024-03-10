Appeal to find girl missing from Hucknall area
Police are appealing to find a girl reported missing from the Hucknall area.
Carly was reported missing at around 4.30am on Sunday, March 10 and officers are concerned for her safety.
She is described as of slim build and is around 5ft 6in tall.
She is described as having long brown hair and was last seen wearing an orange Cheetos Snoodie, red and black chequered pyjama bottoms and white trainers.
If you have seen Carly or have any information about her whereabouts, please contact Nottinghamshire Police on 101, quoting incident number 103 of 10 March 2024.