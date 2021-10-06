Apply now for Christmas jobs at Hucknall and Bulwell Tesco stores
The main Tesco stores in Hucknall and Bulwell are currently looking to employ temporary staff in preparation for the Christmas season.
Wednesday, 6th October 2021, 7:44 am
Updated
Wednesday, 6th October 2021, 7:45 am
Both the outlets on Ashgate Road in Hucknall and Jennison Street in Bulwell are advertising jobs for ‘festive colleagues’.
Positions available will include working on checkouts to picking orders for home delivery or replenishing the stores.
Adverts explain that, at interview, different shifts can be discussed to allow you to work around your family and lifestyle commitments.
These opportunities may go sooner if there is a high volume of applications, so if you’re interested you’re advised to apply soon by visiting https://apply.tesco-careers.com/members/index.php.