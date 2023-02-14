Residents across Hucknall will be able to dispose of an extra bag of household waste and take advantage of “flying skips” – bin lorries for disposal of bulky items and household waste.

This year will also see 16 schools and local businesses are getting involved as well as increased community litter picks.

And from April, residents will again be able to book their free bulky waste collections of up to three items.

Hucknall councillors John Wilmott (left) and Lee Waters join Coun Samantha Deakin and volunteers for a litter pick in Hucknall's Broomhill Park

The flying skips will be in Hucknall on Saturday, March 4.

Residents in Hucknall and the rural areas will then be able to leave their extra bag of waste out with their bins on the week commencing March 6.

Free bulky waste collections start again in April and can be booked at ashfield.gov.uk/springclean or by calling 01623 450000.

Residents can book their collection based on where they live with four opportunities spread across the year.

Due to new Government regulations, domestic upholstered seating, such as sofas and armchairs, cannot be accepted in the flying skips and must be disposed of via bulky waste collections only.

Coun Samantha Deakin (Ash Ind), council executive lead member for parks, town centres and environmental services, said: “We are so excited and proud to say we are bringing the Big Ashfield Spring Clean to our district again.

"This year, it is the biggest and best yet.