Last year’s event attracted more than 13,000 residents and Ashfield District Council leader, Jason Zadrozny, has said that this year’s event will be ‘bigger and better’.

The event will be held on Sutton Lawn on August 5, and is expected to feature live music, a mini-food festival, a fun fair and dog shows.

Ashfield Day was created in 2022 to celebrate everything that is good about Ashfield.

Coun Helen-Smith, Skegby resident Jodine Cronshaw and Coun Rachel Madden helped out at last year’s event.

Coun Zadrozny made the announcement at a Cabinet Meeting of Ashfield District Council.

He told the meeting: “Ashfield Day was a huge success last year and we hope that residents will put August 5, in their diaries as this will be the date of the next Ashfield Day.

"It is a new and exciting event that residents have taken to their hearts.

"Hundreds of people have told us they want us to do it again after the success of last year’s event and it will be bigger and better.”

Coun Samantha Deakin, an Ashfield Independent councillors and one of the Councillors behind the event, said: “Not only was last year’s Ashfield Day hugely popular with residents but it gave local music students the chance to perform in front of thousands of residents.

"We are currently in discussions with a headline act, but our ethos will always be to support local talent, and local traders as we throw a huge party to kickstart the summer.”