Ashfield fire and rescue crews aim to 'keep the community safe' with new station artwork

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The artwork can be found on the appliance bay doors at the station on Sutton Road, Kirkby.

Its purpose, according to a Nottinghamshire Fire and Rescue Service spokesperson is to “encourage the community” to put the messaging into practice.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The messaging covers cooking, electrical and road safety, as well as the important reminder of testing smoke alarms.

The bay doors of Ashfield Fire Station have been wrapped with artwork with an aim to continue to keep the local community safe.

Ashfield’s station manager, Richard Cooper, says: “Our main aim is to keep people safe, so I am hopeful that this new wrapping is a gentle reminder for those passing.

“Whether the doors of the fire station are up or down, the message remains the same – all we ask is that our community of Ashfield stays safe and acts responsibly to prevent incidents from occurring.