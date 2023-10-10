News you can trust since 1904
BREAKING
Keir Starmer pledges to tackle NHS wait times with £1.5bn plan
Keir Starmer Labour conference speech crashed by protester
Mental health is the main reason kids call Childline, charity reveals
Grocery inflation drops again with butter now 16p cheaper
Bodies of 1,500 Hamas fighters found on Israeli territory
British man dies on Jet2 plane as it’s about to take off back to UK

Ashfield fire and rescue crews aim to 'keep the community safe' with new station artwork

The bay doors of Ashfield Fire Station have been revamped with artwork with an aim to continue to keep the community safe.
By Phoebe Cox
Published 10th Oct 2023, 13:55 BST- 1 min read
Updated 10th Oct 2023, 14:00 BST
Watch more of our videos on Shots!
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

The artwork can be found on the appliance bay doors at the station on Sutton Road, Kirkby.

Its purpose, according to a Nottinghamshire Fire and Rescue Service spokesperson is to “encourage the community” to put the messaging into practice.

The messaging covers cooking, electrical and road safety, as well as the important reminder of testing smoke alarms.

The bay doors of Ashfield Fire Station have been wrapped with artwork with an aim to continue to keep the local community safe.The bay doors of Ashfield Fire Station have been wrapped with artwork with an aim to continue to keep the local community safe.
The bay doors of Ashfield Fire Station have been wrapped with artwork with an aim to continue to keep the local community safe.
Most Popular
Read More
Ashfield police chief hails successes in fight against drugs in the district

Ashfield’s station manager, Richard Cooper, says: “Our main aim is to keep people safe, so I am hopeful that this new wrapping is a gentle reminder for those passing.

“Whether the doors of the fire station are up or down, the message remains the same – all we ask is that our community of Ashfield stays safe and acts responsibly to prevent incidents from occurring.

“Along with the safety element of this new look, it has also given Ashfield Fire Station a much-needed new look.”

Related topics:AshfieldRichard CooperNottinghamshire Fire and Rescue Service