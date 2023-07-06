Ashfield Food & Drink Festival all set to return to Hucknall this summer

Back for a third year, the festival will take place on Sunday, August 20, and will celebrate the best food and drink producers in the East Midlands and beyond.

And now Ashfield Council is looking for new traders and caterers who would like to sell their products to more than 4,000 expected visitors.

At the past three festivals, visitors have been treated to a huge variety of street food from around the world, independent beers and ciders, fresh flavoured cheeses, as well as gourmet cakes, brownies, and cookies.

Large crowds are expected at the Ashfield Food & Drink Festival in Hucknall next month

This August, festival-goers will also be able to watch, interact, and try vegetarian food cooked live by a healthy eating chef.

Joining the line up of past festival favourites this year are gluten-free cake producers Castle Dining, Mediterranean-influenced Feinkost, Kimberley Craft Ales, The Sinfully Sweet Pastry Company and German cuisine producers The Sizzling Kitchen (Die Brutzelnde Kuche).

Coun John Wilmott, who represents Hucknall North on the council, said “The Ashfield Food & Drink Festival has grown to be one of our residents’ firm favourite events.

"We are extremely glad to bring this event back to Hucknall for the third year as part of our Splendid Summer series of events!

“Once again we have a fantastic line-up of local and regional food and drink producers, and we are still accepting applications for new traders so please get in touch if you are interested.”